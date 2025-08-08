OBITUARY: Luisa Mirta Aguirre

Luisa Mirta Aguirre was born in Zaza del Medio, Cuba, on August 25, 1942, to Manuel and Lucia Herrera. She was the beloved middle child of three, known from a young age for her creativity, compassion, and deep love for her siblings.

At 16, she moved to Havana and trained as a beautician. There, she met her future husband, Mario Aguirre. They married in 1961 and soon began their journey to the United States, seeking a better life for their growing family. Luisa arrived in New Jersey in 1962 with her in-laws, and shortly after welcomed their first son, Mario Jr.

Over the years, the family lived in Louisiana, Massachusetts, and Tennessee. With their last and final move to Tennessee, Cristina was born. Luisa worked as a talented and highly regarded seamstress, raising two children and later embracing the role of “Nana” to her cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her life was marked by service—to her family, her faith, and her community. She was a dedicated member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church and could often be found in Eucharistic Adoration or delivering donations to the food pantry.

Luisa is preceded in death by her parents and sister, Arminda. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Mario; her children Mario Aguirre and Cristina (Jordan) McConnell; her brother Manuel; grandchildren Lindsay (Ryan) Brandenburg, Isabella Aguirre, Darwin and Rowan McConnell; and great-grandchildren Marley and Waylon Brandenburg.

A funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, August 16 at 12:30 p.m. at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 1601 N. Tennessee Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN 37130.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Rose of Lima’s Food Pantry or St. Rose of Lima’s Haiti Mission Ministry, causes that were close to Luisa’s heart.

Luisa will be remembered for her strength, her grace, her quiet faith, and her boundless love.