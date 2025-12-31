OBITUARY: Luis David Dominguez Escudero

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Luis David Dominguez Escudero, a beloved husband, father, son, brother, and friend. Luis was born on December 26, 1992, in Mexico and passed away on December 24, 2025, in Mount Juliet, Tennessee.
Luis was the cherished son of David Dominguez Casimiro and Yolanda Escudero Gudino. He is survived by his loving wife, Rebekkah Hendrix, and their precious son, Ezra Dominguez. Luis also leaves behind his parents, David and Yolanda, and his sisters: Jacky Garcia (married to Andrew Santiago), Brenda Byrd (married to Derek), Karla Wood (married to David), Misty Perez, along with many beloved nephews, nieces, and countless family members and friends who were fortunate to know him.
Known for his outgoing and friendly nature, Luis had an infectious spirit that brightened the lives of those around him. He was a devoted father, loving his son Ezra with an unparalleled passion and dedication. Luis had a huge heart, always ready to lend a hand or share a laugh, and he found joy in spending time with family, making every moment count.
Luis was a passionate movie lover, particularly fond of the Avengers series, science fiction, and comedies like “Grown Ups.” He cherished the experience of attending opening nights at the theater, sharing his excitement for new releases with those he loved. In addition to his cinematic interests, he had a profound love for food, especially pizza, and took great pride in his culinary skills. A self-proclaimed grill master, Luis had a knack for cooking steaks to perfection and was always ready to fire up the grill for family gatherings. His hamburgers were legendary, and he found joy in bringing people together around the table.
Luis’s life was a tapestry of love, laughter, and unforgettable memories. His kindness and warmth touched everyone he met, and he will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.
A funeral service will be held at All Saints Episcopal Church, 1401 Lee Victory Parkway, Smyrna, TN 37167 on January 2, 2026, at 2:00 PM, where we will gather to celebrate the life of this remarkable man. Visitation will be from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM. The family appreciates your love and support during this difficult time.
Luis David Dominguez Escudero may have left this world, but the love he shared and the memories he created will live on in the hearts of those he touched. Rest in peace, dear Luis. Your spirit will forever shine brightly in our lives.
Es con profunda tristeza que anunciamos el fallecimiento de Luis David Domínguez Escudero, un querido esposo, padre, hijo, hermano y amigo. Luis nació el 26 de diciembre de 1992 en México y falleció el 24 de diciembre de 2025 en Mount Juliet, Tennessee.
Luis fue el querido hijo de David Domínguez Casimiro y Yolanda Escudero Gudino. Le sobreviven su querida esposa, Rebekkah Hendrix, y su precioso hijo, Ezra Domínguez. Luis también deja atrás a sus padres, David y Yolanda, y a sus hermanas: Jacqueline García (casada con Andres Santiago), Brenda Byrd (casada con Derek), Karla Wood (casada con David), Misty Pérez, junto con muchos queridos sobrinos, sobrinas y numerosos familiares y amigos que tuvieron la suerte de conocerle.
Conocido por su naturaleza extrovertida y amable, Luis tenía un espíritu contagioso que iluminaba la vida de quienes le rodeaban. Era un padre entregado, que amaba a su hijo Ezra con una pasión y dedicación inigualables. Luis tenía un corazón enorme, siempre dispuesto a echar una mano o compartir una risa, y encontraba alegría en pasar tiempo con la familia, haciendo que cada momento contara.
Luis era un apasionado amante del cine, especialmente aficionado a la serie de Los Vengadores, la ciencia ficción y comedias como “Grown Ups”. Atesoraba la experiencia de asistir a las noches de estreno en el teatro, compartiendo su entusiasmo por los nuevos estrenos con quienes amaba. Además de sus intereses cinematográficos, sentía un profundo amor por la comida, especialmente la pizza, y sentía un gran orgullo por sus habilidades culinarias. Autoproclamado maestro de la parrilla, Luis tenía un don para cocinar filetes a la perfección y siempre estaba listo para encender la barbacoa en reuniones familiares. Sus hamburguesas eran legendarias y encontraba alegría reuniendo a la gente alrededor de la mesa.
La vida de Luis era un tapiz de amor, risas y recuerdos inolvidables. Su amabilidad y calidez conmovieron a todos los que conoció, y será profundamente echado de menos por todos los que tuvieron el privilegio de conocerle.
Se celebrará un servicio fúnebre en la Iglesia Episcopal All Saints, 1401 Lee Victory Parkway, Smyrna, TN 37167, el 2 de enero de 2026 a las 14:00 horas, donde nos reuniremos para celebrar la vida de este hombre extraordinario. La visita será de 12:00 a 14:00. La familia agradece tu amor y apoyo durante este momento difícil.
Luis David Domínguez Escudero puede haber dejado este mundo, pero el amor que compartió y los recuerdos que creó vivirán en el corazón de quienes tocó. Descansa en paz, querido Luis. Tu espíritu brillará para siempre intensamente en nuestras vidas.
To send a flower arrangement in memory of Luis David Dominguez Escudero, please click here to visit our sympathy store.
This obituary was published by Simple Cremation & Funeral Services.
This obituary was published by Obituaries provided free for the community.
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!