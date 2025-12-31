OBITUARY: Luis David Dominguez Escudero

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Luis David Dominguez Escudero, a beloved husband, father, son, brother, and friend. Luis was born on December 26, 1992, in Mexico and passed away on December 24, 2025, in Mount Juliet, Tennessee.

Luis was the cherished son of David Dominguez Casimiro and Yolanda Escudero Gudino. He is survived by his loving wife, Rebekkah Hendrix, and their precious son, Ezra Dominguez. Luis also leaves behind his parents, David and Yolanda, and his sisters: Jacky Garcia (married to Andrew Santiago), Brenda Byrd (married to Derek), Karla Wood (married to David), Misty Perez, along with many beloved nephews, nieces, and countless family members and friends who were fortunate to know him.

Known for his outgoing and friendly nature, Luis had an infectious spirit that brightened the lives of those around him. He was a devoted father, loving his son Ezra with an unparalleled passion and dedication. Luis had a huge heart, always ready to lend a hand or share a laugh, and he found joy in spending time with family, making every moment count.

Luis was a passionate movie lover, particularly fond of the Avengers series, science fiction, and comedies like “Grown Ups.” He cherished the experience of attending opening nights at the theater, sharing his excitement for new releases with those he loved. In addition to his cinematic interests, he had a profound love for food, especially pizza, and took great pride in his culinary skills. A self-proclaimed grill master, Luis had a knack for cooking steaks to perfection and was always ready to fire up the grill for family gatherings. His hamburgers were legendary, and he found joy in bringing people together around the table.

Luis’s life was a tapestry of love, laughter, and unforgettable memories. His kindness and warmth touched everyone he met, and he will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

A funeral service will be held at All Saints Episcopal Church, 1401 Lee Victory Parkway, Smyrna, TN 37167 on January 2, 2026, at 2:00 PM, where we will gather to celebrate the life of this remarkable man. Visitation will be from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM. The family appreciates your love and support during this difficult time.

Luis David Dominguez Escudero may have left this world, but the love he shared and the memories he created will live on in the hearts of those he touched. Rest in peace, dear Luis. Your spirit will forever shine brightly in our lives.