OBITUARY: Lucy Underwood

Mrs. Lucy Mae Carter Morris Underwood, age 86, of Murfreesboro, TN went to be with the Lord Wednesday, July 23, 2025. She was a life long resident of Rutherford County, TN and a daughter of the late Grover C., Sr. and Ruby Mae Cornelison Carter. Mrs. Underwood worked at Trinadad Benham for over 20 years. She enjoyed growing flowers and vegetables in her garden. Mrs. Underwood loved spending time with her family and would have been happy to have had them all move in with her. She was a member of Oakland Baptist Church.

Mrs. Underwood is survived by her children, Judy Johnson, Randy Morris and his wife Cindy, David Morris, James Morris, and Jackie Morris and his wife Dawn; step sons, Randle Underwood and Clifford Underwood; grandchildren, Micheal Johnson, Melissa Wray, Tracy Mickells, Stacy Morris, and Bishop Morris; five great grandchildren; six great great grandchildren; sister, Lucille Thomason; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband of 33 years, Thomas G. Morris; second husband of 20 years, Roy Underwood; siblings, Grover C. Carter, Jr., James H. Carter, and Christine Carter Bandy; and step sons, Christopher Underwood and Phillip Underwood.

Visitation with the family will be Friday, July 25, 2025 from 3:00pm until 7:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 26, 2025 at 1:30pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will take place in Rocky Glade Cemetery following the funeral.