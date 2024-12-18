OBITUARY: Lucy Ernestgene ‘Jean’ Barrett McDaniel

Lucy Ernestgene “Jean” Barrett McDaniel, age 80 from Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on December 15, 2024 at Alive Hospice Murfreesboro with her family by her side. She was the beloved wife of Tommy McDaniel, with whom she shared 60 wonderful years of marriage.

Jean is survived by her daughter, Kristi Levi, and son-in-law, Jon Levi; her cherished granddaughters, KaraLynne Bargatze and husband Dylan, and Madison Alig and husband Bryce; and her precious great-grandchildren, Emsley Mae Alig and Blaire Elizabeth Bargatze. She is also lovingly remembered by her sister Margaret Rowlett and brother-in-law Thomas Rowlett; her brother David Barrett and sister-in-law Sue Barrett; as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Harris and Frances Barrett; her sister, Betty Jane Barrett; and her daughter, Lisa Lynne McDaniel.

Born and raised at Old Jefferson in Smyrna, Tennessee, Jean was a proud graduate of Smyrna High School. She made history in 1961 when she helped lead her basketball team to a state championship with a legendary hook shot in the final moments of the game. After high school, Jean dedicated many years of service to the Baptist Sunday School Board before retiring.

Jean had a passion for baking cakes and was known for her exceptional cooking. She found joy in cheering on the Atlanta Braves and watching her granddaughters play softball. A devoted caregiver at heart, Jean loved babies and spent countless hours rocking and caring for little ones in the church nursery. She was often loving referred to as “Mama Jean” from everyone. Above all else, she treasured her family and took immense pride in being a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Her memory will forever be cherished by all who knew and loved her.

Visitation with the McDaniel family will be Thursday, December 19, 2024, from 11:00 until the time of funeral services beginning at 1:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery.

An online guestbook is available for the McDaniel family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

