Mrs. Georgia Lucille Greer Moore, age 89, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Saturday, February 14, 2026. She was born in Lincoln County, KY to the late Albert and Emma Yentsch Greer. Mrs. Moore had many occupations in her life but took the most pride in being a homemaker to her family. She thoroughly enjoyed taking care of her grandchildren and great grandchildren, picking them up from school and making sure everyone got along. Her first great grandchild, Baylee, came into her life at just the right time. Mrs. Moore used her creativity to make wreaths, paint posters for classrooms, and arrange flowers. She was of the Baptist faith.

Mrs. Moore is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Sissom and her husband Tom; grandchildren, Megan Miller, Madison Lee and her husband Andrew, and Olivia Hale and her husband Mickenna; great grandchildren, Baylee Reese, River Grizzle, Miller Grizzle, Raelynn Lee, and Ryker Lee; and a host of nieces and nephews, including David Deitsch, Gregory Deitsch, and David Moulder. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John K. Moore; a daughter, Pam Arnold; and her sister, Luann Deitsch.

Visitation with the family will be Wednesday, February 18, 2026 from 5:00pm until 7:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will take place Thursday, February 19, 2026 at 11:00am at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery.

