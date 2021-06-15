LuAnn Reid, age 61, of Murfreesboro, TN, formerly of Quincy, IL passed away on Saturday, June 12, 2021, following a long illness.

She was born in Mattoon, Illinois to Gene and Carol Reid. She graduated from Urbana High School in 1977. Lu was a health care provider for over forty years. She studied mortuary science at Carl Sandburg College in Quincy, IL., and had a wicked, dry sense of humor. She loved to sing and listen to music. Lu had an enormous love for animals.

Lu is survived by her mother Carol Reid of Murfreesboro, TN, her sisters Janet Brazle and Lori Ross both of Murfreesboro, TN, her daughter Jeanne Cole and son-in -law Mark Cole of San Jose, CA. She is also survived by her grandchildren Lorelai and Mason Cole of San Jose, CA as well as 2 nephews and 3 nieces, Dustin Stevenson, Madeleine Brazle, Clara Brazle, Wesley Brazle and Sara Ross. She was preceded in death by her father Gene Reid and sister Peg Santiago. She was also preceded in death by her partner of 24 years, Joe Hobbs.

A memorial service will be held 10:30 AM on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with Pastor David Bramble officiating. A private family and close friend’s graveside service will be held at Evergreen Cemetery.

Memorials can be made to Northside Baptist Church or Gilda’s Club of Middle Tennessee or the Caffeine Cat Cafe of Murfreesboro.

An online guestbook for the Reid family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com