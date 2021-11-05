Lt. Col. (USAF, retired) Elmer Allen (“Al”) Priebel, age 85, passed away November 2, 2021 in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

He was born in December 1935 to Elmer & Angeline Priebel in Elkton, Maryland, and was the oldest of three boys.

He was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather and was loved by his friends in the Dickson, TN community. Al was a man of integrity, generous and considerate, and always ready to lend a hand to anyone in need. He loved to tease, joke, and make others laugh, often at his own expense. He made a difference in people’s lives. Handy with a hammer and saw, he made easy work of any home project.

He was a devoted parishioner of the Catholic Church, both at St. Christopher’s parish in Dickson and at St. Rose in Murfreesboro, where he resided for the past two years. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus. A staunch sports fan, he loved to follow the NFL, SEC football, and college basketball.

He retired as a Lt. Colonel from the United States Air Force after 24 years of service. He served in the electronics and communications field and retired from the Air Force Technical Applications Center at Patrick Air Force Base, FL.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Sally Priebel (married 33 years), and second wife, Sheila Jackson Priebel (married 17 years).

He is survived by his five children: Tracy Priebel (& Brenda Fettrow) (Cocoa, FL), Terri Noble (St. Augustine, FL), Karen Rizzuti (& husband Tim Rizzuti) (Winchester, TN), Bonnie Blaylock (& husband Robert Blaylock) (Murfreesboro, TN) and Michael Priebel (Big Pine Key, FL); 7 grandchildren: Joseph Noble (& wife Doris), Melissa Smith (& husband Dan), Alyssa Cummings (& husband Brian), Nick Rizzuti, Julie Deuschle (& husband Kyle), Savannah Cunningham (& husband Brandon), and Ben Blaylock; 4 great-grandchildren: Dan Lee & Mia Noble and Daniel and Kaylee Smith; and 1 great-great-grandchild: Olivia Smith. He is also survived by his 2 brothers: Jerry Priebel & wife Judy (Pittsburgh, PA), and Phil Priebel & wife Joan (Mt. Juliet, TN).

Viewing and visitation will be held at Taylor Funeral Home in Dickson, TN on Friday, November 5, 2021, from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM, followed by Rosary. There will be a funeral mass at St. Christopher’s Church in Dickson, TN on Saturday, November 6 at 10:00 AM. Military Funeral Honors will be rendered at the church on Saturday at 9:45 AM.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Al Priebel’s name to the Wounded Warrior Project. (www.support.woundedwarriorproject.org).