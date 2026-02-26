Lt. Col. David R. Jeter, USAF Retired of Garner, NC died February 11, 2026. He was 87.

Born August 6, 1938, in Norfolk, VA, he was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Robert R. Jeter and Blanche R. Jeter of Waynesville, NC and his brother James Parham Jeter of Asheville, NC. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Shelia B. Jeter of Garner, NC, two daughters and their spouses, Kimberly & Mark Tantaris of Nashville, TN and Dr. Debra Basden and Brian Basden of Garner, NC, four grandsons, a granddaughter, and one brother, Robert R. Jeter of Charlotte, NC.

Colonel Jeter graduated from Clemson University in 1961 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Engineering and from Golden Gate University in 1981 with a master’s degree in Public Administration. He received a commission in the United States Air Force in February 1962 and served tours of duty in staff and command positions at various bases in the US including the Pentagon, overseas in the Republic of Vietnam, and in the United Kingdom as an Exchange Officer with the Royal Air Force, Ministry of Defense, London, England. He retired as Director of Commercial Communications, Air Force Communications Command at Scott AFB, IL in July 1984. His awards and decorations include the Air Force Meritorious Service Medal with four Oak Leaf Clusters, the Air Force Commendation Medal with three Oak Leaf Clusters, Presidential Unit Citation with one Oak Leaf Cluster, Air Force Outstanding Unit Award, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with two Campaign Stars, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, and the Air Force Missile Badge.

After retiring from the USAF, Colonel Jeter was employed by Raytheon Company, first in Dallas, TX as a Department Head, then as a Senior Manager for Program Management and Planning at Raytheon’s St. Petersburg, FL Manufacturing Operations. He retired from Raytheon in 2002 and together with his wife Shelia, moved to Nashville, TN where he was selected to be the Executive Director of the Tennessee State Fair and Fairgrounds, a position he held from June 2004 to October 2007. He additionally served as an advisor to the Tennessee Association of Fairs. While in Tennessee, he became a founding and continuing member of St. Patrick’s Anglican Church in Smyrna, TN. Retiring once again, he and Shelia moved to Garner, NC where he was active in civic activities, serving on the Town of Garner’s Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee from 2007 to 2015.

He attended St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church in Raleigh, NC and was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, the Military Officer’s Association of America, and the Air Force Association. He was a dedicated and faithful Airman, beloved husband, and father.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2026, at 11:00 AM at Wells Funeral Home in Waynesville, NC. Interment will be immediately after in Green Hill Cemetery in Waynesville, NC.

The care of Mr. Jeter has been entrusted to Wells Funeral Home of Waynesville.

