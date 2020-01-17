Mrs. Birda Louise Parker, age 93, formerly of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020. She was born in Rutherford Co., TN to the late Grover and Birder Smotherman Barrett. Mrs. Parker was a member of Barfield Baptist Church and a cook for the Tennessee Rehab Center. She was an excellent seamstress and loved to feed and watch the birds. Mrs. Parker took a special interest in whatever her grandchildren were up to. They were among the most important people in her world.

Mrs. Parker is survived by her children, Carolyn Ghee and her husband Ernest of Dallas, GA, Cathy Crowley and her husband Tim of Ft. Myers, FL, and Cleve Parker and his wife Lydia of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Tommy Ghee and his wife Arlene, Bryan Ghee and his wife Rachelle, Charles Ghee and his wife Lauren, Timmy Crowley and his wife Kayla, and Tom Anderson Parker; nine great-grandchildren; sister, Ophelia Merritt; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Tom Parker, and siblings, Ruby Faulkner, Joe Barrett, Cornelia Cawthorn, and Mary McCrary.

The family would like to thank Wellstar Community Hospice and Kathy Muise for their care of Mrs. Parker. She thoroughly enjoyed her time at Parkview Assisted Living.

Visitation with the family will be Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 2:00pm until 4:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be held Sunday, January 19, 2020 at 4:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will take place Monday, January 20, 2020 at 10:00am at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

Memorials may be made to Wellstar Community Hospice, 805 Sandy Plains Rd, Ste 100, Marietta, GA 30066.