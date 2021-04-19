OBIT YELLOW FLOWERS

Mrs. Louise Kell Mohler, 93, of Rockvale, TN, went to be with the Lord on April 16, 2021 while at home surrounded by her family.

Louise was born in Harrisburg, PA on December 29, 1927 to Mary Eleanor Kell.  She was a registered R.N., but spent most of her life as a homemaker.  She was a member of the St. Stephen’s Episcopal Cathedral and past member of the flower guild, Order of Eastern Star, and Order of Amaranth.

She is preceded in death by her husband, R. Elwood Mohler, and her sister, Mary M. Morrow.  She is survived by her daughter, Kathleen M. Barlow (Mike); 3 grandsons, Russell A. Barlow (Laura), David E. Barlow, and Timothy W. Barlow; and 7 great-grandchildren, Carson, Brody, Addisyn, Gunner, Lilyanne, Raylyn, and Davidlyn.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to http:www.caresga.org/donate.html in her name.


Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Greenlight
Get a debit card for your kids, managed by you, and start raising financially-smart kids today!
Open your child’s account today.
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here