Mrs. Louise Kell Mohler, 93, of Rockvale, TN, went to be with the Lord on April 16, 2021 while at home surrounded by her family.

Louise was born in Harrisburg, PA on December 29, 1927 to Mary Eleanor Kell. She was a registered R.N., but spent most of her life as a homemaker. She was a member of the St. Stephen’s Episcopal Cathedral and past member of the flower guild, Order of Eastern Star, and Order of Amaranth.

She is preceded in death by her husband, R. Elwood Mohler, and her sister, Mary M. Morrow. She is survived by her daughter, Kathleen M. Barlow (Mike); 3 grandsons, Russell A. Barlow (Laura), David E. Barlow, and Timothy W. Barlow; and 7 great-grandchildren, Carson, Brody, Addisyn, Gunner, Lilyanne, Raylyn, and Davidlyn.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to http:www.caresga.org/donate.html in her name.