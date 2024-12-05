OBITUARY: Louise Atkisson

Edna Louise Bedilion Atkisson, age 93, passed away November 27, 2024. Louise was born in Washington County, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her father Clement ‘Doc’ Bedilion, mother Edna Andrews Bedilion, husband Richard Atkisson, brother William Bedilion, Sr., and Grandson Dillion Atkisson.

Louise is survived by her son Edwin Atkisson (Susan) of Webster, NY, granddaughter Novella Atkisson of Webster, NY, grandson Sergeant Owen Atkisson (Julia) of Pooler, GA and their son, great grandson Wesley Atkisson, daughter Ann Atkisson Boyce (Gary) granddaughter Jessica Boyce Davenport (Matthew), great granddaughters Macy and Madison Davenport, grandson Stuart Boyce (Alli), great grandsons John and Parker Boyce, grandson Adam Boyce (Whitney), all of Murfreesboro, TN, Sister Theodosia Jayne Jago (Ted) of Columbus, OH, Niece Julie Evans (Bill) of Westerville, OH and nephew Jeff Lev (Paula) of Cape Coral FL, Nephews William Bedilion, Jr. of Little Hocking, OH and James Bedilion of Manassas, VA. Cousin Georgiana Prince (Sharon Scott) of Fairport, NY.

Louise was an avid reader who loved to collect and share books with her family, friends, and neighbors. One of her great accomplishments was her love of reading. She was exceptionally talented and enjoyed knitting, sewing, and needlework. She loved keeping her hands busy. Christmas was one of her favorite times of the year and she enjoyed giving thoughtful gifts and making fantastic cookies. She graduated from Newport High School in 1949. She attended Marietta College where she met her husband, Richard.

Funeral arrangements will be managed by Hadley Funeral Home in Marietta, Ohio. A graveside service will be held Saturday December 7th at 11 am at the Centennial Cemetery in Decatur Township, Washington County, Ohio. Family and friends are welcome. In lieu of flowers, Louise would say, “Plant a tree, read a book, do something.”