OBITUARY: Louis Faith Jr.

Louis Faith Jr., age 95, passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2024, at his residence.

He was a native of Buffalo, NY but has been living in Rutherford County.

He was a member of the Harvest View Baptist Church. He served in the United States Air Force. Louis worked as an electrician for Rich Products.

Louis was preceded in death by his parents, Louis Faith SR. and Hilda Zimmerman.

He is survived by his wife, Donna Faith, sons, Stephen Smith, Tony Woodward and Randy (Marge) Faith, daughters, Lisa (Lawrence) Richardson, Tammy Faith (Pete) Reger, Tammy (David) Stotler, fourteen grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2024, from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with a celebration of life to follow.

Arrangements are being handled by Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home; 820 South Church St Murfreesboro, TN 37130 (615)893-2422. Please leave condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.

