OBITUARY: Louis Carlyle Jennings, Jr

Louis Carlyle Jennings, Jr. died peacefully on Sunday, June 1, 2025, with his wife at his side. He was born in Murfreesboro, TN, on April 23, 1946, to the late Rachel Jeannette White Brown and Louis Carlyle Jennings.

He is survived by his wife of forty-four years, Elizabeth Holden Jennings; sisters Rebecca Ellis Jennings and Ruth Jennings Bouldin and her husband Granville Sumner Ridley Bouldin, Jr.; sons Louis Carlyle Jennings, III and his wife Heather Dawn Jennings, William Alexander Jennings and his wife Ronda Sue Combs, Newton Butler Jennings and his wife Shauna Ales Jennings, and Thomas Holden Jennings and his wife Lindsey Brooke Jennings; grandchildren Carlie Grace Jennings and her fiancé Jordan Allen Beard, Savannah Dawn McIntyre, Madison Leigh McIntyre, Virginia Roberts Jennings, John Butler Jennings, Mary Holden Jennings, and Margaret Rachel Jennings; great-grandchildren Ava Grey Nevens, Adalynne Quinn Beard, Wilder Allen Beard, Wyatt James Beard, and DJ McIntyre.

He was a graduate of Central High School and Wake Forest University. After college, he served in the 14th Armored Cavalry Regiment of the United States Army from 1968 to 1971. He was stationed in Fulda, Germany, where he achieved the rank of Captain. After returning home, he joined the family business, running Jennings Oil Company before buying Fluitek Corporation with his lifelong friend, Tom Glaze. He loved the people he worked with, and they call themselves the Fluitek Family. He was active in the Murfreesboro Rotary Club, serving as president from 1978 to 1979.

Lou was a founding member of the Old Man’s League and enjoyed playing basketball with many of his closest friends. He spent his time with family and friends on the water at Center Hill Lake, tailgating for hours before and after UT football games, hosting gatherings large and small, and traveling. He was a voracious reader and lifelong learner. Lou encouraged his children to follow their dreams, and he cherished the time he spent with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Visitation with the family will be at First United Methodist Church, Murfreesboro on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, from 2:00 p.m. until the time of a memorial service beginning at 4:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First United Methodist Church, Charity Circle of Murfreesboro, or the charity of your choice. An online guestbook is available for the Jennings family at www.woodfinchapel.com.