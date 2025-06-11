OBITUARY: Lori Marie Hatcher

Lori Marie Hatcher, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, passed away peacefully on June 8, 2025, at her home in La Vergne, TN, at the age of 57. Born on April 14, 1968, in Dayton, OH, Lori brought joy and warmth to everyone she encountered throughout her life.

Lori was the cherished daughter of Wayne Eldon Conn and Katie Marie Penwell. She was preceded in death by her father, Wayne, whose love and guidance shaped her into the remarkable woman she became. Lori is survived by her loving mother, Kate Marie Penwell, her devoted husband, Steven Hatcher Sr., and their two wonderful children, Sarah Jane Braziel and Steven Paul Hatcher Jr. The light of her life shone even brighter with the addition of her beloved grandchildren: Remington Hatcher, Leon Braziel, and Otis Braziel, who brought her immeasurable joy and laughter.

Lori’s character was defined by her outgoing and silly nature; she never met a stranger and had an uncanny ability to make friends wherever she went. Her love for animals was evident, as she showed kindness to creatures great and small. A true nurturer at heart, she found happiness in the simple pleasures of life, whether it was sipping coffee on the back deck while watching birds, engaging in spirited conversations with friends, or diving into intricate jigsaw puzzles. Her passions were many, but she particularly loved spending time with her family and friends. Whether it was line dancing or indulging in her favorite soap operas—Days of Our Lives and The Young and the Restless—Lori embraced life with enthusiasm and a playful spirit, leaving a lasting impression on all who knew her.

Lori’s journey through life began in Dayton, OH, where she grew up with her loving family, including her sisters, Lisa Camper and Roberta Thacker. Their bonds were strong, and together they created lasting memories that would be cherished for years to come.

On December 26, 1996, Lori married the love of her life, Steven Hatcher Sr. Together, they built a beautiful family, creating a warm home filled with love, laughter, and countless memories.

As we gather to honor Lori’s life, we remember her as a woman who lived life to the fullest, spreading joy and kindness wherever she went. Her spirit will continue to live on in the hearts of her family, friends, and all who were fortunate enough to know her.

A Celebration of Life will be held June 16, 2025, at 2:30 PM. Visitation will start at 1:30 PM. Services will be held at All Saints Episcopal Church, 1401 Lee Victory Parkway, Smyrna TN 37167.

Lori Marie Hatcher will be deeply missed but never forgotten. She leaves behind a legacy of love, laughter, and kindness that will continue to touch the lives of those she leaves behind. Rest in peace, dear Lori. Your light will shine on.