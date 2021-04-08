Loretta M. Brown

Loretta M. Brown, age 80 of Smyrna, TN, passed away Sunday, April 4, 2021. A native of Conneaut, OH, Loretta was born August 4, 1940, to the late Louis Ring & Louise Westbrook. She was preceded in death by her siblings Paul Ring and Juanita Stillings.

She is survived by her siblings, Dan Ring of Murfreesboro, TN, George (Kathy) Ring of Texas, Rebecca Holstein of Conneaut, OH, and Tim Ring of Florida; children Mindy (Tommy) Mays of Smyrna, TN, Karen (Larry) McConnell of Smyrna, TN, Sandie (Marty) Carlson of Painesville, OH, and Dave (Akiko) Brown of Smyrna, TN; as well as her twelve grandchildren: Heather (Paul) Graf, Heidi (Jeff) Redmon, T.J. (Heather) Mays, Meghan Carlson, Jessica (Sam) Lowery, Bernadette Carlson, Shouta Brown, Bridget Carlson, Erika (Forrest) Brown, Tomo (Sarah) Brown, Juliana Carlson, and Veronica Carlson; and her nine great-grandchildren: Tucker Stephens, Morgan Stephens, Alyssa Lowery, Anna Redmon, Tyler Mays, Luke Redmon, Makenzie Mays, Elijah Mays, and Abigail Redmon.

Loretta was affectionately known as “Nami” and spent most of her life dedicated to caring for her family. She enjoyed car rides in the sunshine, cups of coffee with hazelnut creamer, and reading, especially her Bible.

Loretta’s family will have a private celebration of life at a later date.

www.woodfinchapel.com


