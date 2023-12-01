OBITUARY: Loretta Joy Grist

Loretta Joy Grist, age 66 of La Vergne, Tennessee passed away on Monday, November 27, 2023.

She was born in Illinois and was preceded in death by her parents, Ronald Simmons, Sr. and Dorothy E. Teel Geyer, brothers, Ronald Simmons, and Richard Simmons

Ms. Grist is survived by her sons, Frank Sindelar, and Scott Simmons and wife Bousavanh; grandchildren; Emery and Emmett; sisters, Donna Green, Nadene Patelaro, Connie Turner; brother, James Geyer.

A private family service will be held at a later date. Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna is in charge of cremation arrangements www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/