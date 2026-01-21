Wednesday, January 21, 2026
No menu items!
Home Obituaries OBITUARY: Loretta Diane Lindsey

OBITUARY: Loretta Diane Lindsey

By
Jennifer Haley
-
0
58
obit125

Loretta Diane Lindsey, age 78, passed away January 17, 2026, at NHC Nursing facility in Murfreesboro. She was born in Shelbyville and a resident of Rutherford County.

Loretta was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Nutting and Martha McClaran Nutting, and son, Lemont Lindsey.

No service is planned at this time.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

 

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

wrong short-code parameters for ads

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

CONNECT

Editorial Inquiries
615-807-0805

Advertising Inquiries
615-535-4554

All Other Inquiries
615-899-2447

 

Follow Us

© Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.

×