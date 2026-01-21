OBITUARY: Loretta Diane Lindsey

Loretta Diane Lindsey, age 78, passed away January 17, 2026, at NHC Nursing facility in Murfreesboro. She was born in Shelbyville and a resident of Rutherford County.

Loretta was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Nutting and Martha McClaran Nutting, and son, Lemont Lindsey.

No service is planned at this time.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

