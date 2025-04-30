OBITUARY: Lorenzo Seay

Mr. Lorenzo Seay age 57 entered into eternal rest on April 29, 2025 at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, Tn.

His services are forthcoming.

Please keep the Seay Family in your thoughts and prayers.

Arrangements entrusted to JC Hellum Funeral Home

107 Stokes St. Lebanon Tn 37087

615-444-4558

