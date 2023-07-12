OBITUARY: Lonnie ‘Joe’ Joseph Stevens

Lonnie “Joe” Joseph Stevens, age 47, passed away on Sunday, July 9, 2023 at Ascension St Thomas Rutherford Hospital.

He was born in Shakopee, MN and a resident of Rutherford County. Joe was co-owner of Joe’s Asphalt Paving. His son, Samuel will be carrying on the family business. Joe loved Jesus, family and fishing.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Lionel James Stevens and Delores Jones Stevens.

He is survived by his wife, Tracey Lovell Stevens; children, Samuel (Jasmine) Joseph Stevens, Savannah (Luke) Nicole Moore; sisters, Erika Orr, Dena Orr, Debbie Worthen; and granddaughter, Estelle Delores Stevens.

Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Tuesday, July 11, 2023 and 11:00-7:00, Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 11:00 AM, Thursday, July 13, 2023 at Jennings and Ayers with Eric Kedzior officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with Stevie Jones, Mikey Jones, Stanley Orr, Alex Orr, Bobby Orr and Henry Orr serving as pallbearers.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/