Long Luangkhot, age 89, of Murfreesboro, TN, died Friday, May 29, 2020. He was born on October 10, 1930 in Vientiane, Laos. He moved to the United States of America in 1979.

He is survived by his wife, Bounthanh Luangkhot; children, Manichanh Luangkhot, Sisouphanh Luangkhot, and Chansamouth Simpraphone along with much more loving family and extended friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Thit Kou Luangkhot; mother, Sao Vene Ladpakdy Luangkhot; and daughter, Sousada Luangkhot.

Long loved all of his family and friends very much. He especially loved his children; twelve grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be Thursday at 1:00 p.m. at Woodfin Memorial Chapel.