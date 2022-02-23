Lon “Bucky” Sullivan, 69 of Smyrna, TN passed away Saturday, February 19, 2022.

Bucky was born in Williamson County and raised in Burwood TN.

He was preceded in death by his father Elma (Bobby) Sullivan and his mother Ruth Sharp along with his brother Jimmy Sullivan as well as his best fur baby friend Archie.

Bucky was a hardworking Christian man. He retired from Team Construction after 24 years. He was an avid fan of rodeos and Nascar. He loved horses, music, and gun shooting, always living life to the fullest.

Mr. Sullivan is survived by his loving wife Gayle Sullivan. Children Holly and Cory Lee along with daughter and partner in crime Gina Hobbs(Edward), daughters Amy Mathis and Eva Mathis. Sister Kay Brant (Ron) and sister-in-law Debbie Sullivan. As well as several grandchildren.

Visitation with the family will be Sunday, March 13, 2022 from 1:00 to 3:00 pm with Brother Gary Fewell officiating all at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna. www.woodfinchapel.com

