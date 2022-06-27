Lois R. Breeding passed away on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at NHC Health Care, she was 93 years old. She was born in Brooklyn, NY and a resident of Rutherford County.

Lois was preceded in death by her parents, John E. and Opal M. Badger Roberts; and daughter, Jean Marie Price.

She is survived by her daughter, Kathy and Ted Frantz; sons, Jerry and Diana Brodrick, John Brodrick; and ten grandchildren.

No service is planned at this time.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.

