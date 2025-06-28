OBITUARY: Lois Marie Matney Horton

Mrs. Lois Marie Matney Horton, age 84, of LaVergne, Tennessee, passed away June 26, 2025. Born in Grundy, Virginia, she was the daughter of Raymond Ellis and Blanche Muncey Matney.

Mrs. Horton was a cherished wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Lewis Horton; her son-in-law, Clint L. Judkins, Sr.; and her daughter-in-law, Diane Lynn Horton.

She is survived by her sister, Evelyn Fay Matney Gregson; her children, Charles Randolph Oxendine, Jr., Cynthia Marie Judkins, James Edward Horton, and Linda Sue Galvan and son-in-law Rick Galvan. Mrs. Horton is remembered through her six grandchildren—Clint L. Judkins Jr., Douglas L. Brewington, Jonathan L. Horton, Kristy S. Galvan, Maryellen Maynard, Christopher Horton—and her five beloved great-grandchildren.

A private ceremony will be held by the family to honor and celebrate her life. She will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered.