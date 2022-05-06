Lois-Loey-Allingham

Mrs. Lois “Loey” Allingham of Smyrna, Tennessee, passed peacefully on Saturday, April 30, 2022, she was 66 years old.

She was preceded in death by her father, Geroge Albert Kelvington; and brother, Jon Kelvington.

She is survived by her husband, Nevin Joseph Allingham; mother, Lois Kelvington; sons, Matt Edwards, Eric (Teresa) Edwards, Nathan (Jennifer) Edwards, and Jason (Cami) Kelvington; grandchildren, Kella, Zachery, Dominic, Evie, Brielle, Conner, Caleb, Elijah, Eden, Nehemiah, Makenzie, Cooper, Dylan, Hudson, Austin and Nicholas; brother, George Kelvington; and step-children, Jay (Sha) Allingham, Marci (Ryan) Jameson, Dustin (Heather) Nichols.

She was a member of Christ Church in Brentwood and was a retired Cardiac RN. She will be greatly missed by all those who knew her.

Visitation will be Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. with a Funeral Service at 2:00 p.m. at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna. Burial will be in Mapleview Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

 

