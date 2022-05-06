Mrs. Lois “Loey” Allingham of Smyrna, Tennessee, passed peacefully on Saturday, April 30, 2022, she was 66 years old.

She was preceded in death by her father, Geroge Albert Kelvington; and brother, Jon Kelvington.

She is survived by her husband, Nevin Joseph Allingham; mother, Lois Kelvington; sons, Matt Edwards, Eric (Teresa) Edwards, Nathan (Jennifer) Edwards, and Jason (Cami) Kelvington; grandchildren, Kella, Zachery, Dominic, Evie, Brielle, Conner, Caleb, Elijah, Eden, Nehemiah, Makenzie, Cooper, Dylan, Hudson, Austin and Nicholas; brother, George Kelvington; and step-children, Jay (Sha) Allingham, Marci (Ryan) Jameson, Dustin (Heather) Nichols.

She was a member of Christ Church in Brentwood and was a retired Cardiac RN. She will be greatly missed by all those who knew her.

Visitation will be Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. with a Funeral Service at 2:00 p.m. at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna. Burial will be in Mapleview Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

