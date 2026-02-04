OBITUARY: Lois Juanita Williams

Lois Juanita Williams, age 90, passed away February 2, 2026 at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro. (Lois) Juanita Williams was a devoted wife, loving mother, cherished grandmother, and faithful servant of God whose life was defined by kindness, faith, and an abiding love for her family. Known for her gentle spirit and warm heart, Juanita had a quiet way of making everyone feel welcome, valued, and deeply loved.

Juanita was the beloved wife of JC Williams, with whom she shared 63 years of marriage before his passing. Their life together was a beautiful testament to commitment, faith, and enduring love. Together they built a home rooted in patience, devotion, and care—one that became the foundation for generations of family.

She was the proud mother of four boys, a role she embraced with unwavering love, strength, and grace. Her family was the center of her world, and nothing brought her more joy than being an amazing grandmother. She nurtured her grandchildren with tenderness and joy, always offering comfort, encouragement, and unconditional love.

Much of Juanita’s life was devoted to her home and to serving others. As a homemaker, she created a place filled with warmth, peace, and love. She was a gifted seamstress who loved sewing and crocheting, generously sharing her talents by sewing for her family and for the community. Every stitch reflected the care and thoughtfulness she gave so freely.

Juanita also had a deep passion for gardening, especially tending to her flowers. Her gardens were lovingly cared for and full of beauty, much like the relationships she nurtured throughout her life.

Her faith guided every part of her life. Juanita was a devoted member of New Hope Church of Christ, where she faithfully taught Vacation Bible School. She also worked at CourtSouth in the nursery, continuing her lifelong calling of caring for children with gentleness and patience.

Juanita will be remembered for her servant’s heart, her gentle spirit, and the deep love she gave to everyone around her. Though she will be deeply missed, her legacy lives on through her family, her faith, and the countless lives she touched. Her memory will forever be a blessing.

Juanita was preceded in death by her parents, Alford Isaiah Hudson and Doris Viola Nixon Hudson; husband, James C. Williams; and sister, Erlene Hudson.

She is survived by her sons, James Michael (Mary) Williams, Mark Dwayne (Margaret) Williams, Mitchell Lee Williams, Marshall Dale (Charla) Williams; sisters, Veda Deen, Ruth Blackburn, Shirley Hudson; grandchildren, Jamie Williams, Seth (Amber) Williams, Jennie Williams, Jacob Williams, Breka (Ryne Smith) Williams, Josh (Brianna) Williams, Kenzi Williams, Sawyer Williams, Bryson Chaffee, Carlie Chaffee; and great-grandchildren, Gemma Williams, Jasper Williams, and Jaycie Williams.

Visitation will be 9:00 AM until time of church service at 12:00 PM, Thursday, February 5, 2026 at New Hope Church of Christ at 4296 Murfreesboro Road, Readyville. Ralph Richardson will be officiating. Burial will follow in Thyatira Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

