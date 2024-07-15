OBITUARY: Lois Jean Rollins Pope

Lois Jean Rollins Pope, of Christiana, TN, daughter of the late Rosie Mae Rollins and William Henry Rollins, quietly passed away on Friday, July 12, 2024, at 7:05 pm. Lois was 90 years old.

Lois was preceded in death by her husband Charles “Bodiddle” Pope and infant daughter Lesa Dawn; brothers Wayne Rollins, Donald Rollins, and sister Joyce Rollins.

She is survived by brother, Danny Rollins (Pam), sisters Mary Parker (the late Joe Parker) and Patsy McClure (the late Daniel “Mac” McClure), sister-in-law Ann Rollins. Lois is remembered by a multitude of nieces and nephews along with great and great/great nieces and nephews.

Lois was a 1955 graduate of Christiana High School. She was a member of Christiana Church of Christ. Her faith was strong, and she was dedicated to her church family. One of the joys of attending church was not only worship but to be a part of the community. What made her most proud and prompted a huge smile on her face was sharing her Sunday morning with a family member or friend who joined her.

Lois was the one who enveloped the family. She found herself at the center of many family gatherings, spending countless hours preparing, cooking, baking and making sure the event was perfect. Her hobbies included having friends over for lunch, gardening, tending to her flowers and making sure her yard and home was always immaculate. Another interest for both Lois and Charles was the Walking Horse Shows, they attended many shows in their lifetime and thoroughly enjoyed the Walking Horse family.

Lois was passionate about her friends, she spent hours talking and laughing, sharing stories, cooking meals for those who were sick, so attentive by sitting in hospitals or a home to assure her wings were covering to one who needed that extra care and love. She enjoyed her lunches on her patio or at the dining room table with friends to show off a new recipe or one of her many favorites. I am most certain anyone who knew Lois enjoyed one of her homemade meals or desserts.

Poem, that we feel Lois would believe in.

We all have a cherished garden we tend-

It’s planted with love of family and friends.

The memories and dreams we treasure and share.

Are like beautiful roses found blooming there.

The comfort and care of which we depend.

Its given with love between family and friends.

The sunshine of laughter and rain of a teat

Only makes our love grow each passing year.

Visitation will be 12:00-2:00 pm Monday, July 15, 2024, at Murfreesboro Funeral Home with the funeral service scheduled to follow at 2:00 pm, with Brother Roger King officiating. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Lois’s life. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Interment will follow at Westbrooks Cemetery. https://murfreesborofuneralhome.com

Lois requested donations be made to the Tennessee Children’s Home.

The family would like to express our deepest gratitude and thanks to Stones River Manor for their genuine care of Lois while she was there, and also Caris Hospice for their care as well.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email