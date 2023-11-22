OBITUARY: Lois Helen Bogle

Lois Helen Bogle, age 75, passed away on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at her residence.

She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and retired from Chromalox.

Lois was preceded in death by her parents, William Faulkner and Lailur Upchurch Faulkner; husband, Otis Bogle; daughters, Pam Brewster, Lynn Baxter; and brothers, Eugene Faulkner, Joe Faulkner.

She is survived by son, James Bogle and wife, Gale; brother, Robert “Buck” Faulkner and wife, Vivian; sisters, Linda Davis, Darlene Rhinehart and Shirley Faulkner; grandchildren, Vicki Mosley and husband Brian, Ronnie Baxter, Lindsey Brewster, Stephanie Enright and husband Brian, James Bogle, Trevor Love and wife, Kristi, Tyler Love and wife Allyson, Jacob Bogle; great-grandchildren, Brayden Baxter, Hannah Baxter, Nora Love, Claire Love, Beckham Bogle, Isabella Bogle and Oaklen Love; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 10:30 AM until time of chapel service at 12:30 PM, Friday, November 24, 2023 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Bro. Doyle Hayes officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

