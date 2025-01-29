OBITUARY: Lois Ann Wehofer

Lois Ann Wehofer passed away peacefully Thursday, January 23, 2025 with her family by her side. She was 88.

Lois grew up in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and was the daughter of the late Leo J. and Wanda Schrider and sister of the late Leo A. Schrider of Massillon, Ohio. Lois was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was married to her husband Sam for 60 years before his death in 2016. Lois and Sam moved to Manchester, Tennessee in 1957 where they raised their family and became active members of the community. Lois participated in her children’s activities as a Girl Scout and Cub Scout leader. She also spent several years being the Team Mother for the local baseball teams that Sam coached.

Lois worked for Sears & Roebuck for fifteen years as an Inventory Clerk and spent five years working at a local pre-school. Lois loved to garden, read & discuss the latest political news, and travel the world. Lois and Sam spent much of their golden years traveling to various destinations throughout the world. Lois enjoyed learning about the culture, the people, and the history of the various destinations they visited.

In 2005, Lois and Sam moved to Kingston, Tennessee into a log cabin they built on Watts Bar Lake. The Wehofer clan loved to gather at the cabin to go boating on the lake and enjoy the wonderful home-cooked meals that Lois prepared. In 2016, Lois and Sam moved to Murfreesboro to be close to family. While in Murfreesboro, Lois enjoyed attending concerts by the Tennessee Philharmonic Orchestra.

Lois is survived by her daughter, Suzie Browning of Nashville, son Steve Wehofer and his wife Donna of Murfreesboro, son Stuart Wehofer of Irvine, California, sister-in-law Jayne Schrider of Massillon, Ohio, grandson Christopher Wehofer and his wife Abbey of Ames, Iowa, and grandson Michael Wehofer of Nashville.

An online guestbook is available for Mrs. Wehofer at www.woodfinchapel.com.

A Celebration of Life will be held at The Boulevard Bar & Grille in Murfreesboro https://boulevardmurfreesboro.com on February 16, 2025 from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to: Alive Hospice https://www.alivehospice.org

