OBITUARY: Lois Ann Currey Hale

Lois Ann Currey Hale, age 76 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, February 21, 2023.

She was a native of Rutherford Co and was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, James “Jimmy” Hale; mother, Ozella Pelham Currey Parker and father, Andrew Currey; brother, Rickey Currey.

Mrs. Hale was a Christian and devoted wife, mother. She enjoyed building Doll Houses to every small detail. She and Jimmy also enjoyed working for Jimmy’s mother at Sara’s Florist in Smyrna.

Mrs. Hale is survived by sons, Richard Tracy Lee Hale and wife Tina, Jeffery Troy Hale; grandchildren; Kevin Whipple and Robert Whipple; great-grandchildren, Declan Whipple; brother, Lynn Currey and wife Arlene; sister, Carol Lester and husband Tommy; sister-in-law, Marsha Currey.

Visitation will be from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM Monday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. A Celebration of Life will follow at 6:00 PM Monday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with Pastor Steven Stewart officiating. www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/