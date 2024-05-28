OBITUARY: Logan Anthony Bazer

Logan Anthony Bazer, age 33, passed away in Arizona on May 12, 2024. He was a lifelong resident of Murfreesboro.

Logan is survived by father, Anthony (Cynthia Lynn) Troy Bazer; mother, Carol Jean Bangs Bazer; brothers, Garrett (Keeley) Robinson, Jordan VanMeter; sister, Elizabeth VanMeter; nephew, Landon and Draven Robinson; and nieces, Makina Robinson, Brittany (Dakota) Buckner and their son, Parker; aunt, Karen (Richard) Patricia Buckner; great-aunt, Violet George.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email By continuing, you accept the privacy policy