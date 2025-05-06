OBITUARY: Loetta Kay Sturgill

Loetta Sturgill was born September 17, 1958 in Portland, Indiana and died April 29, 2025 in Nashville, TN. She was the daughter of the late Ernest A.C. and Jerleen Balentine, momma of Stephanie (Ben) Romig and Chad Wilson. Grandmommy to Isadora, Zebadiah, and Ava Jerleen. Sister to Wade Balentine and Teresa (Jeff) Porter, Aunt Wetta to a whole slew of nieces and nephews, and the whole world to her one-eyed cat, Lefty Lucy.

Momma was an amazing woman. She loved hard and gave her all for anyone who asked. She poured love into family and her friends, as well as countless friends Chad and I brought home through the years. She always welcomed anyone in. Her bright smile and laugh were easy to come and so was her petty streak.

Her fake laugh, when she didn’t think someone or something was funny, was one of my favorite things about her. Her sense of humor is evident in not only Chad and I, but in Isadora, Zebadiah, and Little Miss Ava as well. She loved to go out with friends to karaoke and to people watch. She loved the beach and taking vacations.

Even as the last few years were harder to get out, she still enjoyed camping with the grandkids. You couldn’t talk to her when any of her shows were on – Current Obsession: Elsbeth. She’d seen every Hallmark and Lifetime movie dozens of times over and enjoyed them every time.

She loved watching Reels at full volume and loved to read – her kindle was never far out of her reach. She will be missed by her family and friends. The Loetta shaped hole in the world will be felt for lifetimes to come.

Visitation will be May 14, 2025 from 1-3 at Church of God, 2011 St James Street, Murfreesboro, TN with service and celebration of her life to follow.