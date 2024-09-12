OBITUARY: Loduska H. May

Loduska H. May, age 73 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2024.

Loduska was a loving mother, grandmother, wife, and friend to so many. Her personality brought warmth and joy to everyone she met along with her infectious smile and laugh.

Mrs. May was preceded in death by her parents: Harry and Jean Hill and husband Frederick May Sr.

She is survived by her brother Michael Hill (Barbara), son Steve May, daughters Rebecca “Becky” Cogdal (Jeff) and Kelly McCullough (Jason) and her grandchildren Madison May, Kinsley May, Austin Bragg and Anna Bragg.

Visitation will be held at Murfreesboro Funeral Home on Friday, September 13, 2024 from 4:00 pm-7 pm.

Visitation in Covington Virginia will be at Loving Funeral Home on Sunday, September 15, 2024 from 12:00 pm-2:00 pm. There will be a graveside service to follow at Emory United Methodist Church Cemetery in Falling Springs Virginia.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Alive Hospice.

https://murfreesborofuneralhome.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email