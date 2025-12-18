OBITUARY: Loal Jackson Carr

Loal Jackson Carr, age 74, passed away December 16, 2025 at Ascension St Thomas Rutherford Hospital after battling multiple health problems. He was born in Trinity, AL and has lived in Murfreesboro for the past 3 years. Jack retired from PTL Trucklines.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Loal Dee Carr and Elner Sams Carr; son, Travis Carr; and sister, Brenda Eaton.

He is survived by sons, Loal Jackson Carr, Benjamin Hoyte Carr, Christopher Robin Carr; daughter, Emilee Carr Barnes; brother, Kenneth Carr; sister, Dr. Wanda Piercey; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Chapel service will be 10:00 AM, Friday, December 19, 2025 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Bro. Jim Powers officiating. Burial will follow at Harpeth Hills Memory Gardens at 12:30 pm with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

