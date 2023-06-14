OBITUARY: Lloyd Shinn Jr.

Lloyd Shinn, Jr. of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, June 10, 2023.

He was a native of Kenna, West Virginia.

Mr. Shinn was a member of Stones River Baptist Church and was a loving husband, father, “Pops”, grandfather and great-grandfather, “Paw Paw” in addition to being an avid golfer. He was a veteran of the United States Navy and retired from the United States Airforce; Mr. Shinn was also retired from Firestone/ Bridgestone.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years Virginia Shinn who died in 2009.

Mr. Shinn is survived by his sons, David Shinn and wife Sherry of Smyrna, Gregory Shinn and wife Renee of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Mark Shelton, Chris, Kevin, and Michael Shinn, Ashley Lang and great-grandchildren, Lauren and Aidyn Lang, Murphy and Annabelle Shinn.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. www.stjude.org

Visitation will be 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM Thursday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral service at 11:00 AM Friday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna with Tony Hinton officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be grandsons and Honorary Pallbearers will be members of his Sunday School Class, and his golf buddies. www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/