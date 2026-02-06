Friday, February 6, 2026
OBITUARY: Lloyd Robert 'Bob' Davis

By
Jennifer Haley
-
0
29
Lloyd-Robert-Bob-Davis

Lloyd Robert “Bob” Davis, age 86, passed away February 2, 2026 at Adams Place. Bob was born in Toronto, Ontario, Canada and retired as a Regional Sales Manager with Lawson Products, Inc.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, John Joseph Davis and Dora Vivian Cooper Davis; and sister, Mary Davis.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Brown Davis; sons, John (Jennifer) Davis of Murfreesboro, Christian Robert (Kirsten) Davis of Germany; daughter, Jennifer (Bryan) Gran of Christiana; sisters, Barbara Harmon, Cathy Davis, Margaret Cleveland; nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

No service is planned at this time.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

 

