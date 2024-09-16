OBITUARY: Lise Goga

Mrs. Lise Goga age 88 passed away on Friday, September 13, 2024 at NHC in Murfreesboro, Tn.
There will be no services at this time.
Please keep the Goga family in your thoughts and prayers at this time.
Arrangements entrusted to Hellum Funeral Home, Inc.
611 South Highland Ave.
Murfreesboro, Tn. 37130
(615) 893-4323
