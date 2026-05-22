Lisa Renee Brown Lonski, affectionately known as “Li Li,” passed from this world on May 15, 2026, in Smyrna, Tennessee, leaving behind a legacy shimmering with love, laughter, and unyielding faith. Born on March 21, 1959, in the vibrant city of Chicago, Illinois, Lisa’s life was a tapestry woven with infectious joy, boundless generosity, and a wisdom that could calm the stormiest seas. Her fearless spirit was a beacon to all who knew her, sustained by a deep and abiding faith in her Lord Jesus Christ.

From the very beginning, Lisa embodied strength and grace. A beloved beauty queen in her youth, she carried herself with a regal poise that only hinted at the warmth and vivacity beneath. Her soul danced just as brightly as her feet, for she loved to dance, especially the Chicago Style Stepping—a joyous expression that captured her vibrant essence perfectly. Her home reflected her artistic touch; decorating was another passion that allowed her creativity to bloom, turning ordinary spaces into havens of beauty and welcome.

Lisa’s heart overflowed with love, particularly for her family. She treasured her sons—Leprix Brown and Evion McCoy, the latter sharing life in partnership with his wife Erika—and her daughter Telia Stallworth, joined in love and life to Bernard. Grandchildren were the lights of her life, each one a unique sparkle in her world: Kyren, Jadah, Kaydon, Jahlisa, Tyler, Zaniya, Brooke, Malachi, Braylyn, Bryce, Anyela, Brennyn, and Blayke. She delighted in every moment spent with them, weaving memories with laughter and tenderness that will echo through generations.

Her family circle expanded outward to a cherished cadre of siblings: Vincent Brown and Alfred Brown, with Qiana, and sisters Vallejo Brown with her husband Linda, Alfreda Smith partnered with Anthony, Joy West, and LaVerna Brown. Their shared journeys and laughter stand as living testaments to Lisa’s enduring influence and the close-knit family she nurtured.

Lisa’s passions were as diverse as they were profound. Traveling was a cherished endeavor, fueling her soul and expanding her horizons. She found special joy in cooking, particularly seafood, where her culinary skills thrilled family gatherings with rich flavors and heartfelt care. Every meal was a celebration, every dish a gift from her generous spirit.

Her journey was also marked by the tender memory of those who have gone before: her beloved parents, Hartford Brown Sr. and Myrtis Brown, whose legacies live within her; and her brother Hartford Brown Jr., whose memory she carried lovingly in her heart.

Lisa Renee Brown Lonski’s departure leaves a quiet that resonates with her presence—her infectious laugh, her fearless courage, her profound faith, and her boundless love. Yet, within that stillness lingers the radiant echo of a life lived fully and beautifully—a life that continues to inspire, comfort, and uplift all who had the immeasurable blessing to know her. Her spirit dances on in the hearts of her family and friends, a testament to a woman whose light was never dimmed, but only passed onward to illuminate the paths of those she loved.

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This obituary was published by Simple Cremation & Funeral Services.

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