OBITUARY: Lisa Diane Rogers

Lisa Diane Rogers, age 58, passed away on Monday, July 24, 2023.

She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County. Lisa attended Kittrell and graduated from Oakland High School. She attended Woodbury Road Baptist Church and was a Nursing Assistant for E.C. Tolbert and NHC. Lisa had a love of music of all kinds. She also loved cats, dogs and flowers.

Lisa was preceded in death by her parents, James Edward Rogers and Mary Inez Jones Rogers; and sisters, Jenny Rogers and Ordie Rogers.

She is survived by brothers, Dorris E. (Diane) Rogers, Jimmy E. (Phillis) Rogers; sisters, Geraldine (Ronnie) Vandygrift, Mary Ann Manning; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 10:00 AM, Friday, July 28, 2023 at Jennings and Ayers with Bro. Jim Powers officiating. Burial will follow in Coleman Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

