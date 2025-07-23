OBITUARY: Lisa Anne Wright

Lisa was born on December 12, 1956 (on her brother Rick’s 10th birthday) in Evanston, IL. She graduated from Madison H.S. in Nashville, TN. She also attended Aquinas Jr. College in Nashville, TN, where she was a cheerleader. She was a longtime resident of the Murfreesboro community.

She pursued many careers, all of which centered around serving others. In retirement, she continued serving others by volunteering with several local organizations.

Lisa loved the Lord and delighted in sharing her faith with all around her. Being ‘Nana’ was her greatest blessing, and nothing brought her more joy than spending time with Kaitlin & Paul.

Lisa spent her time admiring & appreciating God’s creations, big & small, which included traveling, birdwatching, and tending to her gardens. She also enjoyed trying new restaurants with those closest to her and never found an oyster she didn’t like.

She held deep pride in her children, son-in-law & grandchildren, often speaking of their relationship. Their happiness & success meant the world to her. Lisa will be remembered for her kind and loving heart, her joyful nature, calming presence, appreciation for life’s simple pleasures, wonderful sense of humor, and above all, her unwavering faith.

Lisa was preceded in death by her father George A. Hehnen, mother Anne Estelle (Weinmann) Hehnen, brothers George ‘Tom’ Hehnen, Richard J. Hehnen, Gary A. Hehnen and sister Joanne M. (Hehnen) Wells.

She is survived by her son Joshua T. Campsey, daughter Shannon ‘LeAnne’ (Campsey) Zuzich (Paul F. Zuzich Jr.), granddaughter Kaitlin M. Zuzich, grandson Paul T. Zuzich, best friend Deborah Lovett, beloved niece Heather Wells Brooks, and a host of extended family and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, July 24, 2025, from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., at Smith Event Center, 3261 Franklin Rd., Murfreesboro, TN, 37128.

