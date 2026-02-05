OBITUARY: Lindsey Robin Smith

Lindsey Robin Smith, age 86, of Christiana, TN passed away on Friday, January 16, 2025.

He was born on March 3, 1939, in Cork, Georgia to the late Chester P. and Elsma Smith.

He was preceded in death by his son, Richie Smith.

His is survived by his wife of 66 years, Hazel Wilburn Smith; son, Tim Smith; grandchildren, Rachel Nollman and Justin Smith; one brother, W.H. Smith; two sisters, Angeline Walker Green and Fredalyn Reeves, and several nieces and nephews.

Lindsey enjoyed fishing and cheering on the Atlanta Braves and his Mountain Dew.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Lindsey’s memory to Fellowship United Methodist Church located at 2511 New Salem Hwy, Murfreesboro, TN 37128.

A memorial service will take place on Saturday, February 7, 2025, at 2:00 pm at Fellowship United Methodist Church. The family is planning visitation during the meal immediately following the service.