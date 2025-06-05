OBITUARY: Linda Word

Linda Word, age 80, passed away June 4, 2025 at NHC Murfreesboro. She was a native of Madisonville, KY and a resident of Rutherford County. Linda enjoyed reading, cooking, writing and spending time with family. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Louise Nichols Slaton and Earl Slaton; and grandson, Matthew Cotter.

She is survived by her husband, Maynard Word; children, Tammie (Doyle) Elkins, Tim (Jennifer) Word, Traci West; brother, Kenneth (Cynthia) Slaton; grandchildren, Brandon (Annie) Cotter, Corey (Amanda) Word, Zach Word, Jackson West, Charlie West; and great-grandchildren, Maddie Paige, Laynie Word, Noble Word and Annabeth Word.

A private service will be held at a later date.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email