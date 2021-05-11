Linda Sue Sonnenleiter

Linda Sue Sonnenleiter, age 68, passed away May 7, 2021.

She was preceded in death by her Mother, Patricia Phillips; Brother, Steven Phillips; Sister, Sondra Porter.

She is survived by her husband, Jon Sonnenleiter; Brother, Michael Phillips; Sister, Tracy Phillips; Sons, Jason Sonnenleiter, Jon (Natasha) Sonnenleiter II; Grandsons, Jason (Sydney) Sonnenleiter Jr. (pregnant with Linda’s first Great Grandson), Kalib Sonnenleiter; Granddaughter, Zoey Sonnenleiter; Nieces, Jenny (Rob) Hood, Michelle Porter, Cassandra Porter, Jessica Porter, Amanda Lichtl, Christine Phillips; Nephews, Steven Phillips Jr., Marc Phillips; Sisters-in-law, Debbie Phillips and Peggy Phillips; also survived by numerous other friends, family and loved ones.

Linda was born in Cumberland MD, got married and moved to Baltimore MD, and retired in Smyrna TN. She worked with the psychic community on and off for much of her life. Her psychic ability allowed her to not be afraid of death because she was familiar with the other side. Her talents have helped many friends and family over the years. She was a devoted mother and homemaker, who would never let a person go hungry if she could help it. She loved watching her ghost adventures and cooking shows. She truly loved her family and very much enjoyed being a grandmother. She was very excited about becoming a great grandmother. She was truly loved and will be sorely missed.

To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of Linda Sue Sonnenleiter, please visit our Tribute Store.


Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here