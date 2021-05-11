Linda Sue Sonnenleiter, age 68, passed away May 7, 2021.

She was preceded in death by her Mother, Patricia Phillips; Brother, Steven Phillips; Sister, Sondra Porter.

She is survived by her husband, Jon Sonnenleiter; Brother, Michael Phillips; Sister, Tracy Phillips; Sons, Jason Sonnenleiter, Jon (Natasha) Sonnenleiter II; Grandsons, Jason (Sydney) Sonnenleiter Jr. (pregnant with Linda’s first Great Grandson), Kalib Sonnenleiter; Granddaughter, Zoey Sonnenleiter; Nieces, Jenny (Rob) Hood, Michelle Porter, Cassandra Porter, Jessica Porter, Amanda Lichtl, Christine Phillips; Nephews, Steven Phillips Jr., Marc Phillips; Sisters-in-law, Debbie Phillips and Peggy Phillips; also survived by numerous other friends, family and loved ones.

Linda was born in Cumberland MD, got married and moved to Baltimore MD, and retired in Smyrna TN. She worked with the psychic community on and off for much of her life. Her psychic ability allowed her to not be afraid of death because she was familiar with the other side. Her talents have helped many friends and family over the years. She was a devoted mother and homemaker, who would never let a person go hungry if she could help it. She loved watching her ghost adventures and cooking shows. She truly loved her family and very much enjoyed being a grandmother. She was very excited about becoming a great grandmother. She was truly loved and will be sorely missed.

