OBITUARY: Linda Rae Davenport

Linda Rae Davenport, age 81 of Murfreesboro, TN went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, January 19, 2026.

She was born November 12, 1944, in Portsmouth, VA to the late Horace Sr and Martha Dufore Adams.

Also preceded in death by her brother, H.B. Adams Jr., and sister, Lois Blanton.

She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, C.W. Davenport; son, Jerry (Dina) Davenport; daughter, Rae Ann Chelette; grandchildren, Justin Davenport; Kayla Cisneros; Logan Davenport; and a sister, Beverly Brady.

Graveside services will be held Thursday, January 22, 2026, at 11am at Harpeth Hills Memory Garden, 9090 TN-100, Nashville, TN 37221.

