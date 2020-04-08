Linda A. Peek, age 77 of La Vergne died April 6, 2020. She was a native of Nashville and was the daughter of the late, John Widener, and Altie Smithson Widener. Mrs. Peek was a member of La Vergne First Baptist Church and had worked as a Medical Assistant. She sold Mary Kay for many years, and Volunteer with Hospice.

Mrs. Peek is survived by her husband of 52 years, Thomas Peek; daughters, Lynn Brenneman of La Vergne, Beverly Pionke and husband Matt of Murfreesboro, Barbara Hackathorn and husband Matthew of Bell Buckle; 10 grandchildren, and 21 great-grandchildren, sister, Rebecca Evans of Charlotte TN. brother, Johnny Widener and wife Rene of Springfield, TN,

Private graveside service will be Friday afternoon at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. www.woodfinchapel.com