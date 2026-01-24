OBITUARY: Linda Nancy Low

Linda Nancy Low, 79, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passed away surrounded by loved ones. Born in Miles City, Montana, Linda carried the spirit of her hometown with her throughout a life marked by resilience, humor, and deep devotion to her family.

Linda spent most of her adult life in Nashville, Tennessee, where she built a long and respected career with the Internal Revenue Service. After retiring, she settled in Murfreesboro, embracing a quieter pace while staying close to the people who meant the most to her.

A passionate sports fan, Linda cheered fiercely for both the Dallas Cowboys and the Tennessee Titans. Her enthusiasm on game days was unmistakable and often contagious, creating memories her family will always treasure.

She was a longtime member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Murfreesboro.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Frederick Bement and Bernice Smith Bement; her husband, William Fletcher Low; and her daughter, Nancy Low Raines (Todd Raines).

She leaves behind her daughter, Marney Low Patterson, and son-in-law, Brian Patterson, who were devoted to her care and comfort. She is also survived by five beloved grandchildren—Abby Raines, Anna Kate Raines, William Patterson, Andrew Patterson, and Evelyn Patterson—who were the great joys of her life.

Visitation with the family will be held on Saturday, January 31, 2026 at 9 a.m. at St. Luke Catholic Church, with a memorial Mass to follow at 10:00 a.m.

Her family will remember her for her strength, her loyalty, and the love. Her presence will be deeply missed and forever cherished.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Funeral Chapels and an online guestbook is available for the Low family at www.woodfinchapel.com.