OBITUARY: Linda Mary Marie Cunningham

Linda Mary Marie Cunningham (née Mascarini), age 66, of Smyrna, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on March 27, 2026. Linda was born on November 28, 1959, in Camden, New Jersey.

She built a dedicated career of nearly 20 years with Time Warner, where she served as a customer service manager and was known for her leadership, intelligence, and strong work ethic. In the years that followed, she devoted herself fully to her family as a homemaker, a role she embraced with pride, love, and unwavering commitment.

Linda will be remembered as an incredibly hardworking, smart, and kind woman who handled everything life placed before her with strength and grace. She was the heart of her family, always putting others first and creating a home filled with care, warmth, and stability.

More than anything, Linda cherished her role as “MiMi.” Being a grandmother brought her the greatest joy in life, and her grandchildren were truly the center of her world. She adored every moment spent with Violet (8) and Witten (5)—whether sharing laughter, creating special memories, or simply being together. Her love for them was boundless, and they will forever carry her warmth and spirit with them.

She is survived by her beloved husband, William Cunningham Jr.; her son, Christopher Cunningham; and her daughter, Carrie-Lynn Martin (Travis Martin). She was a devoted and loving MiMi to Violet and Witten. Linda is also survived by her siblings, John, Annette, and Rick; along with several cherished nieces and nephews and numerous siblings-in-law.

A memorial service will be held on April 15 at 4:00 PM, with visiting hours from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/murfreesboro-tn

Linda’s love, strength, and presence will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Linda’s honor to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society: https://www.nationalmssociety.org/

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