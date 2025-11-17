OBITUARY: Linda Lee Hunter

Linda Lee Hunter, age 78, entered Heaven’s gates on November 12, 2025. She was born on February 6, 1947, in Camden, Arkansas, to Katie (Ponder) and Alton Ackley. Linda attended Northwestern High School and later Baker College of Flint. A proud business owner, she operated Tax Affairs in Millington, Michigan, and devoted 40 years to her work as a bookkeeper and tax accountant.

Linda has made her home in Smyrna, Tennessee, for the past 13 years. Her passions included raising her children and spending time with family and friends. She loved playing cards, cooking, painting, sewing, decorating, and crafting. Music brought her joy, and she especially loved attending concerts and listening to bands.

Linda was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She knew the Lord and lived a life marked by love, generosity, and kindness. She was tender-hearted, intuitive, creative, and resourceful. She had a gift for making others feel understood and cared for. Her compassion, empathy, and gentle spirit will continue to inspire all who knew her. She will forever remain in our hearts.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Charles W. Hunter, and their three children: George Scott (Christy) Hunter of Millington, MI; Steven Adam (Kara) Hunter of Vernon, AL; and Kristie L. McCurdy of Smyrna, TN. She is also survived by her step-son, John (Allison) Montgomery of Vergennes, VT; her sister, Pat (Jeff) Hoyt of Franklin, TN; sister-in-law, Bonnie Ackley of Flint, MI; her grandchildren – Vincent W. Kuzniar, Zachary and Shawn McCurdy, Kristina (Hunter) Sasser, Alyssa (Hunter) McDonald, Lauren (Hunter) Shockley, Brennan, Colton, Sierra Hunter, and Matthew Montgomery – along with seven great-grandchildren; nephews, Jason Mossman, Dale (Beth) and Timothy Ackley; niece, Monica West; aunts, Annie Sarrett and Emma Jean Wood, and uncle Charles Ponder, and many cherished family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Dale Ackley; her niece, Jennifer Love; and her nephew, Alan Ackley.

Her life will be properly celebrated in the spring at her cabin in Prescott, Michigan.

