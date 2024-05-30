OBITUARY: Linda Kise Perry

Linda Kise Perry, age 78 of Murfreesboro, TN, formerly of Crossville, TN passed away May 20, 204.

She was born in Bucks County, PA to the late Mal & Verona Kise.

Linda received her BA in Business at the University of Tampa, and she worked for over 20 years in Interior Design.

She is preceded in death by her husbands, Donald William Hellstrom and Frank Lloyd Perry; brother, Gene Kise.

Linda is survived by her son, David (Marsha) Hellstrom of Chapel Hill, TN; grandchildren, Amber (Brennan Barlow) Hellstrom, Taylor (Logan Bowles) Hellstrom and Michelle (Stevie) Nichols; great-grandchildren, Elle, Evan, Lincoln and Brooke Nichols.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association or the Pat Summitt Foundation.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

