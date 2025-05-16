OBITUARY: Linda Joyce Johnson

Linda Joyce Johnson, age 73 of Smyrna died Wednesday May 14, 2025. She was native of Peru, Indiana and was preceded in death by her husband Bobby Johnson, and her parents, Elzie Lee Smartt, and Edna Carlene Smartt.

Mrs. Johnson was a member of Community First Church. She was a long-time employee of the Smyrna Police Department.

She is survived by her daughter, Andria Howard and husband Jonathan; grandchildren, Hope Wetmore, Eron Howard, Chloe Howard, Linda Howard, Jonathan Jones, Jordan Jones, Devin Howard, and Malachi Vasquez ; great-grandchildren, Alyvia, Justice, Joshua.

Visitation will be Tuesday May 20th 4:00PM to 7:00PM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral service will be Wednesday May 21st 12Noon at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Interment to follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. www.woodfinchapel.com