OBITUARY: Linda Johnson

Ms. Linda Johnson passed away on Tuesday, July 8, 2025 at St Thomas Hospital in Rutherford County.

She is survived by her loving family, sisters, Betty L. (Tommy) Nelson and Annie (Stanley) Johns.

Brothers, William (Henrietta), Raymond (Marie), Rodney (Savannah) and Larry Johnson.

A host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, many other relatives and friends.

Graveside service, Friday, July 18, 2025 at Lovvorn Cemetery 987 Barfield Rd. Murfreesboro, Tn. 11:00am Dr. Cary Holman- Words of Comfort.

Please keep the Johnson Family in your thoughts and prayers.

Arrangements entrusted to Hellum Funeral Home, Inc. 611 South Highland Ave. Murfreesboro, Tn. 37130 (615) 893-4323.

